Bitcoin trading volume in spot and derivatives market points to dwindling liquidity, limits price growth

Bitcoin trading volume in spot and derivatives markets has witnessed a significant drop 94% and 73% respectively.

This points to reducing market liquidity, according to Quant analytics, as trading volume often moves directly proportional to liquidity.

The liquidity drop explains the struggling price growth as investors exercise caution.

Experts say BTC hints at a steep correction from a big-picture view, with the $25,229 level being critical.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume is down by a significant margin in the last 24 hours, according to data on CoinMarketCap, with the metric showing how much BTC was traded over that timeframe. The volume of any crypto asset is the total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours for the cryptocurrency in question.

Bitcoin market liquidity dwindles, inhibits price growth

Data by on-chain market intelligence CryptoQuant shows that Bitcoin trading volume in spot and derivatives markets has witnessed a significant drop beginning March 2023. The derivatives or futures market is down 73% since the onset of the year whilst the spot market is down 94%.

BTC trading volume: Spot vs. Derivative

The drop in trading volume over the months points to an important and unstable situation in the current market, with investors exercising extra caution. Notably, the market has displayed little volatility over the past few weeks, trading within a narrow range. The inactionable price shifts, tightly knit within a thin range, left very little opportunity for traders to act.

Data from CoinMarketCap corroborates this for the spot market, showing a 33% drop over the last day to $10.36 billion.

BTC Trading Volume

It is worth mentioning that trading volume in spot as well as derivatives markets is one of the most important drivers of liquidity.

The drop in trading volume on the 24-hour scale could be attributed to investors transitioning to the weekend mood, which has historically been characterized by low trading volumes as retail traders step back. Large holders tend to take control over the weekend, with low volumes and low liquidity leaving prices susceptible to big shifts even in the face of small transactions.

Another possible reason for the reduced trading volume is that traders who profited from the recent 10% surge between September 12 and 19 have taken a pause to re-evaluate the next move for the market.

Effects of limited liquidity

With little liquidity in the market, the cost and risk parameters rise because the market becomes more volatile. A shortage of buyers and sellers basically translates into more significant price swings despite the size of individual transactions. In the same way, transaction costs also go up as entering in and out of a position often entails bearing a greater ‘spread’ cost.

With the dwindling liquidity limiting the upside potential of Bitcoin price, experts say BTC hints at a steep correction from a big-picture view, with the $25,229 level being critical. A decisive break below this support level will confirm the beginning of a bearish trend for the king of crypto.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $26,591.