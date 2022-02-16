Bitcoin traders are pricing in uncertainty via the derivatives market, however on-chain supply of the crypto remains stable indicating that the market is ready to “ride out the storm ahead.” according to a report by on-chain data provider Glassnode on Monday,
-
There are no signs of a mass exit driven by fear as data shows that both spot holdings and fund flows remain stable, Glassnode said.
-
“This speaks to a clear investor uncertainty regarding the wider economic impact of a tighter U.S. dollar, given the preceding decades of loose monetary policy,” Glassnode said.
-
Given an expectation of volatility due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate hike, traders are reducing their exposure to leveraged assets via a process called deleveraging.
-
This has resulted in what Glassnode calls a "flattening" of the futures term structure meaning the estimated price of bitcoin at future date is getting lower and lower.
-
Futures that expire at the end of 2022 currently have a strike price of $44,200, which represents a 6% annualized premium which Glassnode calls “very modest.”
-
“Investors are deleveraging and utilizing derivatives markets to hedge out risk, and buy downside protection, with a keen eye on the Fed rate hikes expected in March. Meanwhile, overall on-chain supply dynamics appear to be in a form of equilibrium,” Glassnode wrote.
-
Deleveraging is being done by traders closing positions, not a forced closure due to a liquidation cascade. Liquidation cascade occurs when the asset price experiences a steep decline resulting in long derivative positions being closed, which further lowers the price of the underlying asset.
-
Glassnode also notes that there’s a “remarkably resilient cohort of holders” as the supply of bitcoin held by long-term holders continues to stay stable.
-
The price of bitcoin was down 0.2% at around $44,200 at the time of writing.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally. SHIB is currently retesting this barrier again, hinting at a breakdown.
Solana price to retest $125 if SOL can shatter this supply zone
Solana price experienced a quick run-up over the past two days. While this move was obvious, it failed to set up a higher high on a daily chart. Despite the recent shortcomings, SOL has a chance to prove itself by clearing a crucial hurdle and triggering another rally.
Russian Ministry proposes to legalize and tax Bitcoin mining
Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has put forward a proposal to allow cryptocurrency mining operations in the country in areas with “sustainable surplus in electricity generation.” It suggests introducing lower fees for setting up mining in specific regions in Russia.
AVAX price prepares for major upswing as Avalanche bulls target $106 next
AVAX price is preparing for a substantial climb as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. Avalanche bulls could be headed for a 20% ascent toward $106 if the token manages to slice above the hurdles ahead. If AVAX slices below $78, the positive outlook will be invalidated.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.