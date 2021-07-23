Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD A short term low is forming.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:is seeing the bounce off 30k (TL3) 
Technical Analysis Ethereum:  The 2000 (TL2) as the support or resistance for being long

Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave b) low in place?
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave (v) in place

Trading Levels Bitcoin: 30,000 is Major level 3 (TL3|30,000) 
Trading Levels Ethereum: Time at 2000 (Major level TL2|2,000) to develop as support or resistance 

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Looking for long trade set ups, see video

Peter Mathers TradingLounge

 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

