Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD A short term low is forming.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:is seeing the bounce off 30k (TL3)
Technical Analysis Ethereum: The 2000 (TL2) as the support or resistance for being long
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave b) low in place?
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave (v) in place
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 30,000 is Major level 3 (TL3|30,000)
Trading Levels Ethereum: Time at 2000 (Major level TL2|2,000) to develop as support or resistance
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Looking for long trade set ups, see video
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
