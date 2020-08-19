Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD selling pressure continues mounting hinting at a possible trend reversal

BTC/USD got rejected again after closing above $12,000.

Bitcoin bulls are trying to defend the daily 12-EMA to not lose all momentum.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $11,733 after an extended pullback from the rejection at $12,481. Unfortunately, Bitcoin couldn’t hold its price above the crucial $12,000 resistance and then support level.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bulls are trying to defend the $11,768 support level (12-EMA) to maintain some of their momentum. Te last higher low is established at $11,125, a loss of this level would confirm a daily downtrend and a clear reversal.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin is seeing an extended pullback here dropping below both EMAs which have just turned bearish. The next significant support level is located at $11,400 followed by $11,125 and of course, $11,000.