Bitcoin has moved into negative territory for the day falling over 1.11%.

The price is now testing a zone where a few technical points confluence.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight.

Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K.

This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by.

The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing.

Below this there is also a trendline which could act as support of 8K is broken.

Additional Levels