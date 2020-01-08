  • Bitcoin has moved into negative territory for the day falling over 1.11%.
  • The price is now testing a zone where a few technical points confluence.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight.

Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K.

This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by.

The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing.

Below this there is also a trendline which could act as support of 8K is broken.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8070.7
Today Daily Change -88.29
Today Daily Change % -1.08
Today daily open 8158.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7317.38
Daily SMA50 7331.37
Daily SMA100 7923.37
Daily SMA200 9227.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8215.52
Previous Daily Low 7725.66
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8028.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7912.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 7851.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 7543.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 7361.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 8341.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 8523.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 8830.98

 

 

