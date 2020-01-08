- Bitcoin has moved into negative territory for the day falling over 1.11%.
- The price is now testing a zone where a few technical points confluence.
BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart
Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight.
Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K.
This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by.
The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing.
Below this there is also a trendline which could act as support of 8K is broken.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8070.7
|Today Daily Change
|-88.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|8158.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7317.38
|Daily SMA50
|7331.37
|Daily SMA100
|7923.37
|Daily SMA200
|9227.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8215.52
|Previous Daily Low
|7725.66
|Previous Weekly High
|7525.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|6856.63
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8028.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7912.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7851.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7543.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7361.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8341.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8523.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8830.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge
Bitcoin (BTC) has printed the sixth bullish candle in a row and taken down several important resistance levels on its trip to the North. Concerns abou
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00
Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time.
Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures
Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing.
ETH/USD bulls stuck on approach to $148 barrier
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.7 billion has stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.