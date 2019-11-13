Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD odds of a rally to $14,000 before December 31

Bitcoin confinement in a descending channel spells doom for the bulls as target shifts to $7,000.

BTC/USD is still seeking a bottom; a reversal from the bottom could easily climb to $14,000.

Spot rate: $8,743

Relative change: -67

Percentage change: -0.77%

Volatility: Low

Trend: Bearish

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin is lethargic above $8,700 but $9,000 must be broken for bulls to have a clear path of sight leading to $10,000.

The descending channel resistance has been tested numerously. A break above this channel could finally place Bitcoin in trajectory towards $14,000.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The RSI suggests that Bitcoin is yet to find a bottom. A drop into the oversold could be a cause for the next reversal above $9,000.

Apart from the trendline support Bitcoin fill seek refuge at $8,500, $8,400 and $8,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Bitcoin selling pressure continues to hinder BTC reversal below the descending trendline resistance.

The MACD bullish cross signifies increasing bullish influence in the near-term but no rapid movements expected.