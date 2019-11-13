- Bitcoin confinement in a descending channel spells doom for the bulls as target shifts to $7,000.
- BTC/USD is still seeking a bottom; a reversal from the bottom could easily climb to $14,000.
Spot rate: $8,743
Relative change: -67
Percentage change: -0.77%
Volatility: Low
Trend: Bearish
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin is lethargic above $8,700 but $9,000 must be broken for bulls to have a clear path of sight leading to $10,000.
The descending channel resistance has been tested numerously. A break above this channel could finally place Bitcoin in trajectory towards $14,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The RSI suggests that Bitcoin is yet to find a bottom. A drop into the oversold could be a cause for the next reversal above $9,000.
Apart from the trendline support Bitcoin fill seek refuge at $8,500, $8,400 and $8,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin selling pressure continues to hinder BTC reversal below the descending trendline resistance.
The MACD bullish cross signifies increasing bullish influence in the near-term but no rapid movements expected.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8741.87
|Today Daily Change
|-69.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|8811.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8898.97
|Daily SMA50
|8559.36
|Daily SMA100
|9528.44
|Daily SMA200
|9197.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8867.69
|Previous Daily Low
|8558.09
|Previous Weekly High
|9580.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|8668.6
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8749.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8676.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8623.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8436.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8314.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8933.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9055.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9243.12
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD odds of a rally to $14,000 before December 31
