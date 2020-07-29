Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD eying up $20,000 after a convincing breakout

- Bitcoin price is currently at $11,090 after a massive breakout.
- BTC/USD is forming a clear daily bull flag.
Bitcoin’s rally has a ton of momentum and trading volume keeping Bitcoin above $10,000. The daily EMAs haven’t caught up to the current price and there is really no resistance until well above $12,300. Bitcoin’s dominance has increased notably from 60% to 63% but it’s still low compared to its 70% peak in September 2019.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The most important resistance level is located at $12,325, established in August 2019. Next point is set at $13,862 and $14,000 psychological level. These are not strong resistance levels. Bitcoin is also now in a confirmed weekly uptrend and well above both EMAs.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Taking a closer look, we can observe Bitcoin in a 4-hour equilibrium pattern with a clear lower high at $11,199 and a higher low at $10,850. If any of these two levels break, Bitcoin will most likely get a lot of continuation in that direction. Bulls are definitely the favorite right now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
