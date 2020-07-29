Should Bitcoin Have Trading Halts or Circuit Breakers?

October 19, 1987. Better known as Black Monday, it was the worst market crash in US history since Black Tuesday on October 29, 1929, which triggered the Great Depression. On Black Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.6%, while S&P 500 futures contracts plummeted 29%.
With trading volumes sky-high and systems overwhelmed all over the world in October 1987, a solution was finally put in place known as “trading halts,” which basically acted as circuit breakers to stop trading. To this day, the SEC regulates market-wide trading halts, although an individual market, even an individual stock, can trigger its own freeze.
Trading halts can stop trading for 15 minutes and, in severe instances, can close trading for the day.
On March 12, 2020, the stock market plunged severely due to the global pandemic, triggering a Level 1 halt.
While the traditional financial markets have a system in place — what about cryptocurrency? Bitcoin has experienced some major mood swings in response to economic uncertainty, but will investors welcome regulatory action in their decentralized market?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple rockets as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to contain gains
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above the short term support at $10,900. The rush to defend this support comes after Bitcoin lost the ground above $11,000 even after trading yearly highs at $11,400.
DASH/USD gains 8% in a matter of hours, aims at $85.00
Dash is one of the best-performing digital coins with over 8% of gains since the start of the day and over 4% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $84.15 DASH takes the 23d place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $781 million.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD readies for the ultimate lift-off to $340
Ethereum price hit a wall at the new 2020 high around $334. Bulls had a plan keep to keep the price above the support at $320, however, this dream was shattered when bearish pressure increased during the trading sessions on ...
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.