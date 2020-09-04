Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bulls make a comeback as difficulty reaches all-time high

- BTC/USD has crossed the $10,300 level.
- Bitcoin’s difficulty has reached 17.558 tera hashes, which is an all-time high.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bulls stepped up big time following two heavily bearish days. The price has gone up from $10,169.70 to $10,300. As per the daily price chart, we have four strong resistance levels at $10,935.70, $11,098.82 (SMA 50), $11,330.62 and $11,536.50. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $10,171.60 and $9,613.55. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive red sessions, which means that the overall market sentiment is still bearish.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The BTC/USD 4-hour chart is trending in a downward channel formation. The price has dropped from $11,412.60 to $10,314.50 in the last five sessions. The 4-hour chart has strong resistance at $11,618.24 (SMA 200), $11,472,16 (SMA 50), $11,407.35 (SMA 20), $11,245 and $10,698.45. On the downside, we have one healthy support at $10,173.65.
Bitcoin Difficulty and Hashrate
Bitcoin’s difficulty has reached 17.558 tera hashes, which is an all-time high. Difficulty is a metric that controls the “easiness” of mining for miners. It automatically increases when mining gets easier and vice-versa. This step was taken to ensure that the production of bitcoin blocks is consistent.
Hashrate is the overall computational power of the network. The more the hashrate, the faster the network. To ensure consistent production, the hashrate usually increases in conjunction with the difficulty.
Usually, hashrate and difficulty are inversely proportional to mining profitability, since increasing the hashrate requires miners to invest in more expensive equipment. The final chart we want you to look at is the mining profitability curve:
In the chart above, we can see that mining profitability took a huge tumble on 9th May 2020, and has since trended pretty much horizontally. This shows us that mining isn’t anywhere near as profitable as it should be right now.
As such, the miners have to sell their block rewards to sustain their operation instead of holding on to their coins. This can’t be healthy for the coin in the long-term.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10304.54
|Today Daily Change
|134.65
|Today Daily Change %
|1.32
|Today daily open
|10169.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11612.69
|Daily SMA50
|11074.98
|Daily SMA100
|10238.9
|Daily SMA200
|9077.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11475.04
|Previous Daily Low
|10005.92
|Previous Weekly High
|11824.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|11113.43
|Previous Monthly High
|12481.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|10583.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10567.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10913.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9625.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9081.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8156.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11094.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|12019.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|12563.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
