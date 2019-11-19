Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears are heavily knocking on the door of $8000 to the downside

  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.50% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure should daily support at $8000 be broken.
  • Price action is largely tilted to the downside, as the sellers maintain control.

 

BTC/USD daily chart

The bears are testing the psychological $8000 mark to the downside. Failing of this holding could see a fast fall down to $7300 and then $7000. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

An extended move to the downside came as the bears broke out of a bearish pennant structure via the 60-minute. 

 

Spot rate:                    8,074.86

Relative change:       -1.50%

High:                          8,196.38

Low:                           7,990.61

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8098.29
Today Daily Change -71.57
Today Daily Change % -0.88
Today daily open 8169.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8983.39
Daily SMA50 8515.37
Daily SMA100 9383.44
Daily SMA200 9280.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8502.75
Previous Daily Low 8027.6
Previous Weekly High 9137.8
Previous Weekly Low 8369.16
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8209.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8321.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 7964.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 7758.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 7488.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 8439.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 8708.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 8914.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

