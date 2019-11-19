Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears are heavily knocking on the door of $8000 to the downside

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.50% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure should daily support at $8000 be broken.

Price action is largely tilted to the downside, as the sellers maintain control.

BTC/USD daily chart

The bears are testing the psychological $8000 mark to the downside. Failing of this holding could see a fast fall down to $7300 and then $7000.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

An extended move to the downside came as the bears broke out of a bearish pennant structure via the 60-minute.

Spot rate: 8,074.86

Relative change: -1.50%

High: 8,196.38

Low: 7,990.61