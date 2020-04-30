- Bitcoin SV trades 1.5% higher despite the dramatic fall from the highs.
- The price is now holding above the psychological 200.00 level.
BSV/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin SV has pulled back after hitting a high of 228.54 earlier in the session. In the price rally yesterday the pair also had a great session and today the rally continued earlier on in the session before the dramatic sell-off. Now it seems the price has consolidated somewhat and the price trades just under the 210.00 zone.
The price has now found some support at the 55 exponential moving average (EMA). Elsewhere, the RSI has also pulled away from the overbought zone and now rests at the 50.00 mid-zone. The rally kicked off after the triangle chart pattern broke to the upside. Then the 200.00 level was taken out and it seems the bulls never looked back. The bulls still seem to be in control but a break of 213.00 would solidify the bullish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
