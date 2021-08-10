Cryptocurrencies held firm in early Europe and then secured further strong gains later in the day. Bitcoin posted strong gains despite a firm dollar. There was also further evidence of a switch out of precious metals which triggered fresh demand.
Markets continued to monitor US Senate developments with further attempts to introduce a tax on cryptocurrency transactions to fund the infrastructure spending.
Bitcoin posted strong gains to above $46,000 and found support after a sharp dip to $45,000 to trade above $45,500 on Tuesday.
Ether also posted strong gains to highs above $3,150 later in New York and settled above $3,100 on Tuesday.
