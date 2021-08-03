Bitcoin shot higher to 41500/42500 where a high for the day was expected. We topped exactly here throughout the weekend. Shorts worked on the slide to support at 39800/300. Longs here have been stopped below 38500.

The outlook turns negative & we are likely to have resumed the bear trend.

Ripple shorts at strong resistance a little higher today at 7700/7750 worked perfectly. Outlook is negative in the medium term.

Ethereum beat strong resistance at 2460/2500 for a buy signal initially targeting 2700/2750…but we topped exactly here & collapsed to first support at 2550/2500. I doubt this will hold for long.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin breaks support at 39800/300 for a sell signal targeting only minor support at 37500/100. Whilst we may pause here, longs are risky. A break lower looks likely eventually targeting 35950/750 & perhaps as far as 34400/34000.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 39400/800. Strong resistance again at 41500/42500.

Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 7700/50 target first support at 7170/7040. Although we bottomed exactly here as I write, a break lower looks likely eventually targeting 6950 & support at 6800/6750.

Expect strong resistance at 7700/7750. Bulls a break above 7800 for a medium term buy signal, initially targeting 8300 & then 8500/8700.

Ethereum tests first support at 2550/2500 but be ready to sell a break below 2450 for 2330/2290 & 2220/00.

Holding first support at 2550/2500 allows a recovery to towards first resistance at 2700/2750. Highly unlikely, but if we continue higher look for 2850 & the June high at 2890/99.