Since August 10, BTC has been squeezed in a narrow range of around $11,400 and so far it experiences difficulties with determining the further direction. The current price dynamics is taking place against the background of the decline in trading volumes: according to CMC, over the last 7 days they have fallen by 42%. This may indicate a temporary loss of interest of investors, who prefer to stay aside waiting for new impulses.
Later on, Bitcoin has several development scenarios. The optimistic one, with higher lows and higher highs, suggests that the current situation may be as it was in September-October 2017, when the cryptocurrency for some time rolled back before spiking to a historical high around $20,000. The launch of delivery BTC futures, with a new round of escalation of the trading war, stock collapse or tightening of the geopolitical situation, can create conditions for such an impulse of growth of Bitcoin, which will resist sharp take profits by large investors.
The pessimistic scenario suggests that the bullish impulse has already run out. Regulators are consistently postponing the consideration of applications for the launch of various Bitcoin investment instruments. Large capital and scalpers prevent bullish impulse from developing into a full-fledged rally, fixing profit after relatively small (by Bitcoin standards) price hikes. Crypto-enthusiasts and retail investors are finally losing leverage on price dynamics due to the presence of major players in the market. Such a long tug-of-war has a negative impact on sentiment and runs the risk of turning into a decline in BTC.
The neutral scenario implies that Bitcoin will be caught in the range of $9-$13K for a long time. As we approach halving in May 2020, market participants will start pushing up the benchmark cryptocurrency, as was the case with Litecoin (LTC): that soared by 370% before halving. In the case of Bitcoin, the growth amplitude may be much weaker, as the starting price point of the "halving rally" may not be as low as it was in the case of Litecoin.
Meantime, the traditional global financial system is moving into a very worrying direction. In addition to increasing technical and trade isolation, central banks want to get full control over the flow of funds within the country and are particularly interested in foreign transactions. In this case, the emergence of "national cryptocurrencies" and the conversion of all settlements into the non-cash form will be a natural step in the evolution of the monetary system. China will be a pioneer in this area, as the country is approaching the launch of its first "state cryptocurrency". As with all other technical innovations, the country has banned all foreigners and is developing its own "autocratic analogue".
As sad as it may be to admit, the emergence of Bitcoin and "Satoshi's vision" of financial interaction without intermediaries may lead to the exact opposite result: it is the cryptocurrencies that will deprive people of any anonymity in spending and give governments unlimited monetary power.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Levels cryptos must conquer to unleash the bulls after another SEC delay – Confluence Detector
Regulators are back – and back to their habit of procrastinating. The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision regarding three rule changes regarding a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD inverted head-and-shoulders blasts price through $340 hurdle
Bitcoin Cash has insanely refused to follow the generally bearish trend across the market. The one-hour chart displays a cryptocurrency that is proving the ability to recover from the lows reached last week.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD pacing towards $0.29
Ripple price is glancing lower after the rejection from $0.3050 resistance. The path of least resistance remains to be to the downside despite the shallow recovery from the support at $0.29 (August 9 low).
Ethereum will surge above $1,000: Social Media Survey Reveals
A recently concluded survey by “An Altcoin Trader’s Handbook” author Nik Patel on one of the leading social media platforms, Twitter revealed that cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe in Ethereum’s ability to surge above $1,000 again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...