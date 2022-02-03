Bitcoin stays in a downtrend mode

BTC/USD has been in a sliding mode since Tuesday, when it hit resistance slightly below the 39400 territories, marked by the inside swing low of January 10th. Overall, the crypto remains below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of November 10th, which keeps the near-term outlook negative.
We believe that the bears could stay in charge for a while more, but in order to get confident on larger declines, we would like to see a clear dip below the 35400 zones, marked by the low of January 27th. This could initially allow a slide towards the 32800 barriers, marked by the low of January 24th, the break of which could carry larger extensions, perhaps towards the 29190 zones, which acted as a floor for the crypto between May 19th and July 19th.
Turning our gaze to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 50 and points down, while the MACD runs below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect downside speed and corroborate the notion for further declines in this cryptocurrency.
On the upside, we would like to see a clear break above 41000 before we start examining a bullish reversal. The price will already be above the aforementioned downside line and may initially travel towards the 44200 zones, marked by the highs of January 12th and 13th, or the 45700 zones, marked by the inside swing lows of December 29th and 30th. If the bulls are not willing to stop there, then we could see them climbing towards the 48500 area, marked by the peak of December 27th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price to enter relief rally after partnering with Italian fast-food restaurant
Shiba Inu revealed a new partnership with fast-food chain Welly’s. This marks the first real-world use case for the Dogecoin-killer meme coin. Analysts have predicted a bullish impact on Shiba Inu price.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon hints at a retest of $1.95
MATIC price recovery after the January flash crash was good but is slowing down. The ongoing consolidation will likely result in an uptrend that propels Polygon to revisit crucial levels.
Ethereum-Solana bridge on Wormhole network exploited for $320 million in wETH
Attackers exploited the Ethereum-Solana bi-directional bridge for $320 million in wETH. The developers behind the Wormhole network are investigating the exploit and patching the vulnerability.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community to shift their focus from the unsustainable hype and price on cryptocurrency projects. He claims that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.