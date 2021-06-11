Bitcoin bottomed exactly at the downside target & key support at 31100/3000. An easy 6000 pips on our shorts before the bounce to first resistance at 36200/36700.
A sell opportunity today at 38000/38500 stop above 39000.
Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 hit our targets of 0.9400/9300, 0.9000/0.8980 & 0.8050/30 for another huge profit. A bounce yesterday topped in between strong resistance at 0.9000/0.9150 & further strong resistance at 0.9450/0.9650.
Ethereum shorts at strong resistance at 2750/2800 worked perfectly as we hit 2430 & minor support at 2380/2350 this week for an easy 400 pips profit. We topped exactly at first resistance at 2550/2650 keeping the outlook negative.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin sell opportunity today at 38000/38500 stop above 39000. A break higher is a buy signal for today targeting 41000/41200, perhaps as far as 43000/43500.
Shorts at at 38000/38500 36500/200, perhaps as far as 34200/33500. Key support at 31000/30000. A break lower is obviously a sell signal.
Ripple outlook negative if we hold below 0.8830/0.9000, targeting 0.8050/30. Again expect very important 6 month trend line & 200 day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6970. Longs need stops below the May low at 0.6500.
Strong resistance at 0.8830/0.9000 but above here can target 0.9150 & further strong resistance at 0.9300/9400. Shorts need stops above 0.9500.
Ethereum shorts at strong resistance at 2750/2800 worked hitting 2550/2500 & minor support at 2380/2350 this week. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 2550/2650. Shorts need stops above 2700. A break higher however targets resistance at 2850/2900. Shorts need stops above 2950.
Holding first resistance at 2550/2650 re-targets 2380/2350. If we continue lower in the 3 week bear trend, look for 2140/30 before a retest of important 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
