Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge

- Bitcoin is driven by a combination of factors.
- BTC came close to critical resistance.
Bitcoin (BTC) has printed the sixth bullish candle in a row and taken down several important resistance levels on its trip to the North. Concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran are considered as one of the factors behind the sharp growth of the cryptocurrency markets.
It is not all about geopolitics
Experts believe that Bitcoin behaves like a safe haven, attracting capital flows in periods of uncertainty. Also, being free from political control, Bitcoin is regarded as an insurance against sanctions, frozen bank accounts and other hostile actions of the governments that may deprive people of access to their money.
However, geopolitics is not the only factor behind BTC stellar growth. Emmanuel Goh, who runs crypto derivatives tracker Skew, points out to the so-called January effect.
Bitcoin and gold are well supported due to rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Professional investors are also back from the Christmas break and starting to deploy capital -- this is called the January effect in the stock market.
Apart from that, traders note that the momentum might have been triggered by USDT market capitalization adjustment on CoinMarketCap as trading bots interpreted the sudden increase of Tether's market value as a buy signal.
BTC/USD: technical picture
The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit $8,464 during early Asian hours before retreating to $8,348. The coin is trying to break the critical resistance created by the upper boundary of the descending wedge (currently at $8,350). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to start snowballing with the next focus on $8,450 (the recent high and 50% Fibo retracement) and psychological $9,000. If it is cleared, SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $9,200 will come into focus.
On the downside, the initial support is created by a psychological $8,000. It is reinforced by SMA100 daily and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band located around this barrier. Once it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $7,700. This support is created by SMA50 weekly. A sustainable move below this barrier will bring $7,300 back into view. This area served as an upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel, now it is strong support with a combination of SMA50 daily and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band located on approach.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge
Bitcoin (BTC) has printed the sixth bullish candle in a row and taken down several important resistance levels on its trip to the North. Concerns abou
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00
Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time.
Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures
Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD trending upwards within a rising channel
Ethereum Classic is among the few cryptocurrencies keen to hold on to the gains accrued in the last 24 hours. ETC is in the green with a 1.54% rise on the day alongside EOS and Litecoin at 1% and 2.6%, respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.