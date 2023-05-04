- Bitcoin price rose to $29,000 on May 3 following PacWest Bancorp announcing the potential of a sale.
- The Federal Reserve stated that the banking system was “sound and resilient” hours before PacWest crashed by 50%.
- The Fed is expected to pause the interest rate hike after the 25 bps increase on May 3.
The second iteration of the banking crisis seems to be in effect as, in the span of a month, another bank is closer to being seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This has had a rather positive impact on Bitcoin price.
Read more - Crisis in the United States - Banks down, Investors out - but Bitcoin price rises to $28,500
Bitcoin price enjoys the fall of the US banking system
Bitcoin price is proving why it is worthy of its “safe haven” status amidst the increasing problems in the US banking system. Despite the market-wide bearishness and the same being observed in the case of stocks as well, the crypto market continues to shine.
After First Republic Bank, PacWest Bancorp announced today that it is weighing options, including a potential sale. This led to a near 55% crash in the bank’s stock value before the ticker recovered by the end of the trading day.
The decline in PacWest Bancorp had a negative impact on other regional banks as well, some even declining by more than 25%.
US Regional Bank Stocks After Hours:— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 3, 2023
1. PacWest, $PACW: -60%
2. Western Alliance, $WAL: -30%
3. Metropolitan Bank, $MCB: -20%
4. Valley National, $VLY: -15%
5. HomeStreet, $HMST: -11%
6. Zions Bank, $ZION: -10%
7. KeyCorp, $KEY: -8%
8. Citizens Financial, $CFG: -5%…
Thus, while on the one hand, the banking sector suffers, on the other, the Federal Reserve says that the banking system is “sound and resilient”. Following the 25 basis points (bps) hike in the Federal Funds Rate on May 3, the agency, in a statement, seemed to be of the opinion that nothing was wrong with the banking sector.
This did not seem to sit well with most of the market, as participants pointed out the irony and absurdity of that statement given the last few weeks.
One bank failing doesn't mean the banking system is unsound. $SIVB— Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) May 3, 2023
Two banks failing doesn't mean the banking system is unsound. $SBNY
Three banks failing doesn't mean the banking system is unsound. $FRC
Four banks failing doesn't mean the banking system is unsound. $PACW
Investors and analysts operating under the name of Wall Street Silver stated that they expected the bank to be closed by Friday and potentially sold off. Another notable commentator, The Kobeissi Letter, discussed why the bank might not be immediately bought out but follow the same process as First Republic Bank did.
PacWest, $PACW, is now down 60% after hours on news that they are looking for a potential buyer.— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 3, 2023
It is unlikely anyone will buy PacWest because of the precedent that the FDIC has set.
Why would a large bank buy a smaller bank before the FDIC seizes it?
If they wait for the…
However, it is expected that the Fed would pause the rate hike in lieu of the banking crisis, the probability of which for the next meeting is at 85% at the moment. This would slightly ease up borrowing, which has become pretty expensive over the last 14 interest rate hikes.
Amidst this chaos, Bitcoin price is sneaking closer to $30,000, trading at $28,946 presently. In addition to the green candlesticks, the cryptocurrency’s social dominance is also on the rise, which suggests that investors are gaining interest in the alternate currency.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Nearly one million new users have joined the network over the last ten days, which is relatively significant for Bitcoin. This is because, generally, it takes the network at least two months, as per past instances. Bitcoin gained more users in the past couple of days than it did throughout March and April, with the total figure standing at 45.3 million.
Bitcoin total addresses with a balance
Put simply, all of the above instances indicate quicker growth and rising interests in the potential of cryptocurrency, which would come to light for as long as the US banking sector continues to decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
