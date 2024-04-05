Bitcoin price remains above the November 2021 supply zone, extending from $58,375 to $65,518.

BlackRock has expanded its list of authorized participants, drawing more players in the BTC ETF market.

BTC’s 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows in Q1 2024 relative to the same periods in 2023 and 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC) price price is closing the week on a high note, holding above $68,000 as the market switches to the weekend mode. Meanwhile, reports indicate that BlockRock has added to its list of APs.

BlackRock adds APs to its Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin price forged passed the $68,000 threshold on Friday, going as high as to top out at $68,756 before a correction. It came on the same day as the US unemployment rate data, with the initial response being terrible.

US UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DATA AND NON FARM PAYROLLS RELEASED



• Non farm Payrolls

Forecast: 200K

Actual: 303K



• Unemployment Rate

Forecast: 3.9%

Actual: 3.8%



What's your take on these numbers? Share below! pic.twitter.com/fqJ3QnUoRj — MOIC Digital | Research (@moic_digital) April 5, 2024

However, the sentiment was improved by reports that BlackRock, which issues the IBIT exchange-traded fund (ETF) product, is bringing more players to the scene.

JUST IN: BlackRock updated its bitcoin ETF prospectus w/ many new Authorized Participants incl first-timers Citadel, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup. Takeaway: big time firms now want piece of action and/or are now OK being publicly associated w this. H/t @akibablade @CryptoSlate… pic.twitter.com/z5Ntb43VhO — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 5, 2024

Specifically, the ETF issuer has added Goldman Sachs, Citadel, UBS and Citigroup to its BTC ETF, the IBIT, as authorized participants (AP). Meanwhile, and as reported, the biggest banks are reaching out to Bitcoin miners directly to buy Bitcoin because of "supply shortages on exchanges," according to the CEO of Hut8 Mining, Asher Genoot. While banks approach miners, cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis has finished selling $2.1 billion of its Grayscale Bitcoin ETF holdings.

JUST IN: Genesis has finished selling $2.1 Billion of its Grayscale Bitcoin ETF holding - Arkham



Send it! — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) April 5, 2024

Elsewhere, crypto exchange Coinbase says Bitcoin “dips are likely to be more aggressively bought” now because of new investors demanding to own digital gold (BTC). This is evidence of a possible supply shock. Adding to this, data according to Kaiko Research shows that in the first quarter of 2024, Bitcoin price’s 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows compared to the same period in 2023 and 2022.

#Bitcoin's 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows in Q1 2024, relative to the same period in 2023 and 2022. pic.twitter.com/8LiWeZuF73 — Kaiko (@KaikoData) April 5, 2024

Bitcoin price outlook as markets head into the weekend

Bitcoin price is holding above the weekly supply zone between $58,375 and $65,518. It sits on immediate support due to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). If the bulls are able to haul BTC above the $69,000 threshold, it could encourage more buying pressure, sending the pioneer cryptocurrency to reclaim its $73,777 peak.

In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could clear the peak and potentially go as high as $75,000.

The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) well above the 50 mean level is bullish and is reinforced by the position of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators in positive territory.

BTC/USDT 1-week chart

If sellers attempt to play, however, and are able to haul Bitcoin price below the midline of the supply zone at $61,947, a close below this level would confirm a continuation of the downtrend. In such a case, Bitcoin price could provide another buying opportunity around the $60,000 threshold or below it.