- Bitcoin price remains above the November 2021 supply zone, extending from $58,375 to $65,518.
- BlackRock has expanded its list of authorized participants, drawing more players in the BTC ETF market.
- BTC’s 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows in Q1 2024 relative to the same periods in 2023 and 2022.
Bitcoin (BTC) price price is closing the week on a high note, holding above $68,000 as the market switches to the weekend mode. Meanwhile, reports indicate that BlockRock has added to its list of APs.
BlackRock adds APs to its Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin price forged passed the $68,000 threshold on Friday, going as high as to top out at $68,756 before a correction. It came on the same day as the US unemployment rate data, with the initial response being terrible.
US unemployment rate data and non-farm payrolls released:
• Non farm Payrolls
Forecast: 200K
Actual: 303K
• Unemployment Rate
Forecast: 3.9%
Actual: 3.8%
• Non farm Payrolls
Forecast: 200K
Actual: 303K
• Unemployment Rate
Forecast: 3.9%
Actual: 3.8%
What's your take on these numbers? Share below! pic.twitter.com/fqJ3QnUoRj
However, the sentiment was improved by reports that BlackRock, which issues the IBIT exchange-traded fund (ETF) product, is bringing more players to the scene.
BlackRock updated its bitcoin ETF prospectus with many new Authorized Participants including first-timers Citadel, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup.
Specifically, the ETF issuer has added Goldman Sachs, Citadel, UBS and Citigroup to its BTC ETF, the IBIT, as authorized participants (AP). Meanwhile, and as reported, the biggest banks are reaching out to Bitcoin miners directly to buy Bitcoin because of "supply shortages on exchanges," according to the CEO of Hut8 Mining, Asher Genoot. While banks approach miners, cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis has finished selling $2.1 billion of its Grayscale Bitcoin ETF holdings.
Genesis has finished selling $2.1 Billion of its Grayscale Bitcoin ETF holding.
Send it!
Elsewhere, crypto exchange Coinbase says Bitcoin “dips are likely to be more aggressively bought” now because of new investors demanding to own digital gold (BTC). This is evidence of a possible supply shock. Adding to this, data according to Kaiko Research shows that in the first quarter of 2024, Bitcoin price’s 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows compared to the same period in 2023 and 2022.
Bitcoin's 60-day correlation with altcoins has fallen to multi-year lows in Q1 2024, relative to the same period in 2023 and 2022.
Bitcoin price outlook as markets head into the weekend
Bitcoin price is holding above the weekly supply zone between $58,375 and $65,518. It sits on immediate support due to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). If the bulls are able to haul BTC above the $69,000 threshold, it could encourage more buying pressure, sending the pioneer cryptocurrency to reclaim its $73,777 peak.
In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could clear the peak and potentially go as high as $75,000.
The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) well above the 50 mean level is bullish and is reinforced by the position of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators in positive territory.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
If sellers attempt to play, however, and are able to haul Bitcoin price below the midline of the supply zone at $61,947, a close below this level would confirm a continuation of the downtrend. In such a case, Bitcoin price could provide another buying opportunity around the $60,000 threshold or below it.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
