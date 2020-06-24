Bitcoin Price Update: BTC/USD dives below $9,500 amid the sell-off on the cryptocurrency markets

- BTC/USD fell victim of a major sell-off across the board.
- A recovery above $9,600 is needed to improve the short-term picture.
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $9,500 and tested the $9,476 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has been ragebound above $9,700 since the beginning of the week; however the lack of the follow through demotivated the bulls and pushed the price mack inside the previous consolidation range.
A sustainable move below $9,500 is an ominous signal for the coin in the short-run as it means that the coin is more likely to retest $9,000 before another growth attempt towards.
On the intraday chart, the sell-off paused on the approach to 1-hour SMA100 at $9,466. Once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the lower boundary of the consolidation channel at $9,300-$9,270.
On the upside, we will need to see a move back above $9,000 to mitigate the bearish pressure and bring the recovery back on track. The next resistance comes at Mondays high of $9,700.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
