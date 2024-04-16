Bitcoin price continues to lean south following Fed Chair’s comments on Tuesday.

Jerome Powell said recent data "shows lack of further progress on inflation."

Inflation has introduced new uncertainty on whether the Fed can cut rates later this year.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to stall with markets leaning south. The outlook was not influenced by statements from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Tuesday, April 16 speech.

Summary of Fed Chair Powell’s comments

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his report on inflation and interest rates, with all signs pointing to the hope for a pivot getting overwhelmed alongside the agency’s fight against inflation.

The Fed’s hope for a pivot appears to be getting overwhelmed, with the sentiment extending to its fight against inflation. It comes on the back of inflationary deficit spending expanding the money supply for years. According to comments by the Fed Chair, these deficits are projected to continue at similar levels at least for the foreseeable future.

POWELL SAID FIRM INFLATION LAST QUARTER HAS INTRODUCED NEW UNCERTAINTY OVER WHEN AND WHETHER THE FED WILL BE ABLE TO LOWER RATES LATER THIS YEAR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 16, 2024

The highlights of the report include:

There has been a lack of further progress on inflation based on recent data.

There is new uncertainty concerning whether the Fed can cut rates later this year because of inflation data from the last quarter.

Fed can maintain higher rates for "as long as needed," said Powell, adding that recent data has not given greater confidence on inflation.

Powell also observed that restrictive Fed policy needs more time to work, articulating that it will likely take longer to "regain confidence" on inflation returning to 2%.

The reversal is surprising, considering the Fed was talking about how many rate cuts are coming this year less than three months ago. Now, it is a question of whether rate cuts even come at all.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is trading for $62,747, maintaining the price action that had been seen during the Asian session. Among the factors influencing investor sentiment include the oncoming BTC halving on April 20 and turmoil in the Middle East that has investors fleeing to safety offered by the more traditional assets.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

