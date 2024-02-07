- Bitcoin price winds around the 50-day SMA as it casts out for the next directional bias.
- BTC could make a 5% climb to $46,000 if the bulls have their way as technical indicators favor the upside.
- A break and close below $41,880 would invalidate the bullish supposition.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has not shown any directional bias since the close of January and continues meandering around a certain Simple Moving Average (SMA). As investors impatiently look for possible entries, reports indicate that Thailand, like Dubai, is making moves to draw in BTC traders.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Thailand makes Bitcoin, crypto trading VAT-free
A report on the Bangkok post shows that Thailand has removed the 7% value-added tax (VAT) that had been imposed on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading. The news follows a directive from the country’s Finance Ministry, noting that it has exempted VAT on digital asset trading in a bid to propel Thailand toward becoming a digital asset hub.
Specifically, the Secretary to the Finance Minister, Paopoom Rojanasakul, said the ministry is looking to promote digital assets as a new alternative tool for fundraising. With this, brokers and dealers will be exempted from the tax, much like some authorized digital exchanges. The Thailand Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) will oversee this.
Authorities echoed the executive’s statement, saying the move would not only support the growth of the digital asset industry in Thailand but also provide the necessary boost to facilitate the country's digital economy in the near future.
All income derived from cryptocurrency and digital token trading was previously liable for a 7% tax. With this move, Thailand follows the likes of Dubai, which streamlined regulations to favor crypto adoption. Per the report, the VAT exemption is effective on January 1, 2024, without an expiration date.
Nevertheless, Rojanasakul called the government’s attention to the need to ensure stability of the country’s financial system even as it harnesses its development potential.
Bitcoin price casts about for directional bias
Bitcoin price is trading horizontally, winding around the 50-day SMA at $42,962. As markets tend not to wait for so long, a damp consolidation coupled with volatility contraction followed by expansion could see Bitcoin price make a bold move soon.
Technical indicators show the odds favor the upside, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above 50. The Awesome Oscillators (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both lie within positive territory, flashing green histogram bars. This points to an incoming bullish cycle.
If Bitcoin price overcomes the blockade due to the 50-day SMA, confirmed by a move above the $43,750 roadblock, the $46,000 psychological level would come into focus. Such a directional bias could see BTC test $48,000 soon, or in a highly bullish case, hit $50,000. This would constitute a nearly 15% gain above current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a break and close below the $41,880 support level on the daily time frame would invalidate the bullish thesis. The fall could extend to the confluence between the 100-day SMA and the horizontal line at $40,650.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.