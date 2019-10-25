Bitcoin price prediction: The allergy to $7,500 suppresses recovery – Confluence Detector

- Bakkt Bitcoin futures contract hits a new all-time high amid Bitcoin price woes.
- Bitcoin remains vulnerable to declines due to the scarce support areas.
Bitcoin’s prevailing trend according to cryptocurrency live rates is strongly bearish. This follows yet another rejection at $7,500. For instance, BTC opened the trading on Friday at $7,430. A persuasive move towards $7,500 lost steam at $7,466.20 (intraday high). The king of cryptos has touched $7,424.24 lows on the downside but also adjusted to the current market value of $7,439.
Elsewhere, while Bitcoin plunged to $7,300, the volume of Bitcoin futures contracts on Bakkt exchanged surged to a new all-time high. The number of BTC futures traded hit 640 on the exchange (estimated to be worth $4.8 million).
Bitcoin confluence levels
Although Bitcoin appears to be allergic to $7,500, the most prominent resistance according to the confluence detector is $7,477. This region is characterized by a large volume of indicators ranging from the previous high 15-minutes, SMA five one-hour, Bollinger Band 15-min middles, previous low one-hour, SMA five 15-mins, SMA ten 15-mins the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the SMA 100 15-mins among others.
If the above range is cleared, BTC will tread smoothly until it hits another snag at $7,710. The movement towards $8,000 will also have to deal with the congestion of sellers at $7,864.
On the downside, Bitcoin still remains vulnerable to declines with the mildly strong support at $7,400. The indicators at this level are Fibo 23.6% one-day, pivot point one-day support 1 and the previous low one-day. Towards $7,000, a viable support is spotted at $7,091 and is home to the BB four-hour lower, pivot point one-month support one and pivot point one-week support three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
