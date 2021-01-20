- The BTC/USD pair plays with key levels that would open the door to doubts and early sales.
- Bitcoin's current scenario leaves little margin, just hours, for a new bullish leg in the short term.
- The $30,000 price level is the most likely target for a downward extension.
The BTC/USD pair has accelerated its decline to a few hours before the start of the US session. BTC price is moving away from the historical high and seeks support at the 23.6% level of the Fibonacci retracement system from the entire previous rally.
In the current position, BTC/USD is also finding support in the accelerating trend line that originated on December 11-12 (B).
If the price level of $34,000 is drilled down later in the session, it will undo the current triangle figure (A), and we would possibly see a more complex lateral downward development.
The primary target of a breakout and extension downward movement is at the $30,000 price level, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement system is located.
On the upside, a break above $38,000 is necessary to grant a move towards the recent high of $41,987 and beyond.
The MACD (C) in the daily range shows a bearish development profile that may be complex to reverse in today's session but would accept an upward swing if it occurs before the weekend. Further bearish development of this indicator would push the options away from an additional upward leg.
The DMI (Directional Movement Indicator) (D) shows bears taking a small lead over bulls but still needing to break out of the ADX line, which would confirm the takeover of the BTC/USD by the sell side of the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.