- BTC/USD bulls managed to clear an important barrier.
- The next important resistance is created by $8,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering above $7,500 on Friday. A strong upside momentum on Thursday caused by BitMEX liquidations ahead of CME Bitcoin futures expiry, helped the coin to break above strong psychological resistance $7,000 and hit the highest level in the recent month $7,748. While BTC/USD retreated from the peak, many traders expect further recovery ahead of the halving event that will take place in May. However, the trip to the North is riddled with barriers and hurdles that may cause setbacks and discourage short-term bulls.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Technical barriers clustered both below and above the current price may keep BTC in the range in the nearest future. On the upside, several clusters of resistance levels are located until $8,000. This area is likely to serve as an upper boundary of the consolidation channel. On the downside, $7,000 will serve as a support area. Let's have a closer look at the technical levels for BTC/USD:
Resistance levels
$7,700 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2
$7,650 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1
$8,000 - daily SMA100 and daily SMA200
Support levels
$7,450 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band
$7,200 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly
$7,000 - the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 4-hour SMA100, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, daily SMA10.
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
