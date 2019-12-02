Bitcoin price prediction: Resistance at $7,370 makes return to the $7,500 level tough - Confluence Detector

- Healthy support level at $7,245 is holding the price up.
- Strong resistance levels are at $7,370 and $7,570.
Bitcoin charted its third consecutive bearish day after failing at the $7,766.25 line. BTC/USD has dropped from $7,410.40 to $7,345.85. The hourly chart for Monday shows us that the price fell to $7,229.25, where it found intraday support and bounced up to $7,315. After trending horizontally for a bit, BTC/USD jumped up to $7,345.85. As per the daily confluence detector, strong resistance levels lie at $7,370 and $7,570. On the downside, $7,245 has a healthy support level.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$7,370 has the one week and one day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels, while $7,570 has the one-day Previous High and one-day Pivot Point resistance one. The $7,245 support level has the one-day Pivot Point support one and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
