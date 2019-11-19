Bitcoin price prediction: No strong support levels are keeping BTC/USD in the $8,000 zone - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD dropped from $8,500 to $8,167.25 this Monday.

There is a stable support level at $7.905.

BTC/USD had a dramatic fall this Monday, going down from $8,500 to $8,167.25. So far this Tuesday, it has gone up a bit to $8,172. There are five resistance levels on the upside at $8,185, $8,265, $8,340, $8,375 and $8,455. On the downside, there is a stable support level at $7,905. There are no support levels above the $8,000-level, keeping the price up.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

$8,185 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), 15-min previous high and one-week Pivot Point support one. $8,265 has the one-day Bollinger Band, 4-hour Bollinger Band an SMA 10, while $8,340 has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and SMA 5. $8,375 has the previous week low and SMA 100 and $8,455 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance one, SMA 50, SMA 200 and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

The $7,905 support level has the one-week pivot point support two.

