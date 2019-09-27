Bitcoin price prediction: How low is BTC/USD going to fall after dropping below $8,000?

- BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50 so far today.
- The $7,920 support level is critical right now, as it is preventing a further drop.
BTC/USD bears continue to have a relentless hold on the market. So far today, BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50. This follows a bearish Thursday, where the price fell from $8,440 to $8,057.25. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price was trending at around $8,440 for the most part before it suddenly dropped to $7,910. The bulls found support at that level and took the price back up to $8,060. However, the bears started Friday strong and brought back BTC/USD below the $8,000-level, around $7,986.50.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The BTC/USD daily confluence detector shows four strong resistance levels on the upside at - $8,015, $8,090, $8,180-$8,200 and $8,320. $8,015 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $8,090 has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve and 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 10). $8,180-$8,200 has the four-hour previous high, SMA 5 curve and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $8,320 has the SMA 200 curve.
On the downside, support level lies at $7,920, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. If the bears break below this level then they will be able to take BTC/USD down to $7,750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
