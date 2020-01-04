Bitcoin Price Prediction: Following a tremendous bullish rally, BTC/USD fights to stay above the $7,300 level - Confluence Detector

The bulls will need to overcome strong resistance at $7,415 to continue upward movement.

On the downside, a healthy stack of support lies between $7,265-$7,285.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

Following a dismal Thursday, wherein BTC/USD dropped below $7,000, the bulls came roaring back this Friday. The price of the asset spiked from $6,947.70 to $7,341.65. Currently, BTC/USD has dropped to $7,302 in the early hours of Saturday as the price has begun consolidating above the $7,300-level.

The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance on the upside at $7,415. This level has the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50), four-hour Bollinger Band and one-day Previous High. On the downside, there is a support stack from $7,265-$7,285 and healthy levels at $7,240 and $7,135. The $7,265-$7,285 stack has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2%, one-day Fibonacci 23.6%, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels and the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve. $7,240 has the SMA 50, SMA 100 and SMA 200 curves, while $7,135 has no confluences detected.

