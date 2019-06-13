Bitcoin price prediction: Can BTC/USD bulls break past resistance at $8,200?

BTC/USD went up from $7,920 to $8,175 during Wednesday.

The critical $8,200 resistance level has thwarted the market before.

BTC/USD price went up from $7,920 to $8,175 on Wednesday and is currently trading for $8,180 during the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that bulls face strong resistance at $8,200. This same level has thwarted the market multiple times before. If the bulls can overcome that, then they will have a clear path to $8,300 before meeting the next resistance level at $8,315.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The resistance levels are at $8,200 and $8,315. The confluences at those levels are:

$8,200 : 15-min previous high, hourly previous high, 4-hour previous high, 15-min Bollinger band upper curve and monthly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

: 15-min previous high, hourly previous high, 4-hour previous high, 15-min Bollinger band upper curve and monthly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. $8,315: The topmost resistance level has the weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

The support levels are at $8,100-$8,125, $8,000, $7,980 and $7,925. The confluences at those levels are: