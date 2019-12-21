Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD stalled under $7,200 ahead of Christmas – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD recovery momentum is fading away on approach to $7,200

The support levels below the current price may limit the sell-off.

BTC/USD has entered a range-bound phase after a volatile week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,150, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Saturday. Bitcoin's market dominance increased to 68.4% as many altcoins failed to recover to the levels that preceded the sell-off.

Bitcoin confluence levels

From the technical point of view, the coin may be vulnerable to range-bound trading ahead of Christmas week. Strong technical barriers are located both above and below the current price. Let's have a closer look at them.

Resistance levels

$7,200 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, a host of short-term SMA (Simple Moving Average) levels, SMA10 on 1-hour and 4-hour charts

$7,250 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, the upper border of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$7,900 - SMA50 daily

Support levels

$7,000 - SMA200 1-hour, SMA50 4-hour, SMA5 daily

$6,850 - the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly

$6,550 - the lowest level of the previous month.



