Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD nosedives towards $8,500 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price loses traction after hitting a snag at $9,000; losses likely to continue in the near term.
- On the upside, the two main resistances lie at $8,877 and $9,519 while the first support holds the ground at $8,417.
Bitcoin price failed to make a comeback into the $9,000’s range over the weekend. The stability followed an incredible bullish action on Thursday last week that saw the price high new April highs at $9,466. The bullish action was, however, met by increased selling activity and coupled with the high volatility in the market, pulled Bitcoin into a reversal action, the extent of testing new support at $8,400. A minor recovery ensued but Bitcoin stalled under $9,000.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading 3.97% lower on the day. The price is doddering at $8,566 amid increasing selling activity and high volatility. The RSI is sharply falling from the overbought as a sign of a stronger bearish influence. The MACD bullish divergence is also narrowing to emphasize the influence the sellers are having on the price. It is likely that $8,400 support will be tested in the near term.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence support and resistance levels
The confluence tool shows that Bitcoin is facing two key resistances at $8,877 and $9,519. The indicators highlighted the resistance at $8,877 include the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve, the previous high 4-hour, and the SMA 1-hour. If the price clear this zone, the rise above $9,000 would be relatively smooth.
However, buyers have to anticipate the strong hurdle at $9,519 as highlighted by the previous month high, the previous week high and the pivot point one-day resistance three. On the downside, the first support lies at $8,417 as shown by the pivot point one-day support two and the SMA five one-day. Other subtle support areas include $8,234 and $8,142.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dominance struggle intensifies
During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated.
Ripple Price Analysis: Eyes $0.20 amid rising channel breakdown
Ripple (XRP/USD) is extending Sunday’s losses and the correction from the seven-week highs of 0.2357 reached last Thursday. The price met fresh supply
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stays flat above $200
Ethereum (ETH/USD) stayed relatively quiet on Saturday and gained 1% to close at $214. Although the pair edged higher to $220 earlier in the day, it seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum.
BCH/USD freefalls to $235
Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.