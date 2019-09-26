Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lacks powerful support levels, may drop even more - Confluence Detector

Currently, BTC/USD is trading for $8,390.

Strong resistance lies at $8,520.

BTC/USD had another strongly bearish day this Wednesday. The price of the asset had gone down from $8,537.35 to $8,46. So far today, the price has fallen further to $8,390. The worrying part is that the daily confluence detector doesn’t show any support levels of note till $8,100. What this essentially means is that of bears gather enough momentum they could bring the price own tp $8,100.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The only resistance level of note is at $8,520, which has the one-month pivot point support one.

