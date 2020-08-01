Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD hits the takeoff threshold to $12,000

- Bitcoin has a clear path to $12,000 after bringing down barriers at $11,400 and $11,500.
- BTC/USD is in the hands of the buyers as confidence in the bullish market mounts.
Bitcoin is finally in the much-awaited bull market after breaking above a couple of key barriers at $11,200 and $11,400 to kick start the month of August in style and in the green. The largest cryptocurrency is pulling the rest of the crypto market upwards with assets such as Ethereum surging over 3% on the day.
An intraday high has been formed at $11,661 but BTC/USD is trading at $11,631. The dominating trend is bullish. However, low volatility means that price action will not as rapid as investors would expect. What is apparent is that Bitcoin has a clear path to $12,000.
Looking at the technical picture, we can tell that Bitcoin is the hands of the bulls and they are not relenting in pushing the throttle forward. It is okay to say that Bitcoin has reached the threshold and is ready to hit the takeoff speed.
The RSI has stayed in the overbought region for more than a week which emphasizes the strong bullish grip. The MACD, similarly, reinforces the buyers' influence over the price. There is, however, a need to overcome the resistance at $11,800. This would increase confidence in the bullish market further rocketing Bitcoin to $12,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
