Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a clear path back to the $9,000 zone - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD jumped from $8,107 to $8,815 this Tuesday.
- The Confluence Detector shows two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,480.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday after an exceptionally bullish Tuesday, wherein the price jumped from $8,107 to $8,815. Presently, the price has dropped to $8,730.50, but the daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. In other words, if the bulls regain their momentum, they will push the price above the $9,000-level.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,480. $8,620 has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, while $8,480 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance two and the Previous Week high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
