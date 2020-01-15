Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a clear path back to the $9,000 zone - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD jumped from $8,107 to $8,815 this Tuesday.

The Confluence Detector shows two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,480.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday after an exceptionally bullish Tuesday, wherein the price jumped from $8,107 to $8,815. Presently, the price has dropped to $8,730.50, but the daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. In other words, if the bulls regain their momentum, they will push the price above the $9,000-level.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,480. $8,620 has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve, while $8,480 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance two and the Previous Week high.

