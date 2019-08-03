Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces healthy resistance at $10,675 - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD crossed $10,500 and is currently priced at $10,546.50.

Daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels.

BTC/USD had four straight bullish days, wherein the price went up from $9,515 to $10,546.50. The hourly breakdown shows that price fell from $10,470 to $10,405 before the bulls stepped back in and took the price up to $10,546.50. The confluence detector shows no healthy support levels on the downside.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

While there are no healthy support levels on the downside, the only resistance level of note is at $10,675. This level has the 1-day pivot point resistance 1, 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve and 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

