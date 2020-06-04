Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD en route to $20,000 by end of 2020 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price takes a breather above $9,600 after recovering from the dip below $9,400.
- Bitcoin price consolidation is set to continue ahead of a breakout above $10,000.
- Bloomberg’s commodities analyst McGlone believes Bitcoin price actions point to $20,000 by the year’s end.
Bitcoin price has employed defense mechanisms after a breakdown from highs above $10,000. The price formed a weekly low below $9,400 before recovering above $9,600. The trading commenced at $9,667 on Thursday but no progress was made farther than $9,674.48 (intraday high). BTC/USD has adjusted to $9,665. Slightly bullish momentum is developing amid expanding volatility.
The technical picture at the time of writing is neither bullish nor bearish. The tag of war between the bulls and the bears is of equal strength. Consolidation is expected to take precedence according to the various applied technical indicators such as the RSI and the MACD. However, an observation of the moving averages suggests that bulls have the upper hand, although they lack the strength to outperform the bears. In other words, the wide gap between the SMA50 and SMA 100 in the daily range places BTC in the bulls’ hands.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence resistance and support areas
Resistance one: $9,715 – Highlighted by the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve, previous high one-hour, previous high 15-minutes, Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve, SMA 50 1-hour, and the previous high one-day.
Resistance two: $10,117 – Highlighted by the previous month high, pivot point one-day resistance three, and the Bollinger Band one-day upper.
Support one: $9,413 – This region is home to the SMA ten one-day and the pivot point one-day support one.
Support two: $9,318 – This zone hosts the SMA 200 4-hour, the Fibo 38.2% one-week, and the pivot point one-day support two.
According to McGlone, a commodities analyst at Bloomberg, Bitcoin’s journey to $20,000 is not in any way affected by the selloff experienced this week. McGlone says that Bitcoin's price actions in the past few months and the weeks after the halving is resembling the actions in 2016. If the historical relation stays put, Bitcoin could make it to $20,000 by the end of 2020.
Bitcoin is mirroring the 2016 return to its previous peak. Fast forward four years and the second year after the almost 75% decline in 2018, Bitcoin will approach the record high of about $20,000 this year, in our view, if it follows 2016’s trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD en route to $20,000 by end of 2020
Bitcoin price has employed defense mechanisms after a breakdown from highs above $10,000. The price formed a weekly low below $9,400 before recovering above $9,600. The trading commenced at $9,667 on ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sandwiched between SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves
XRP/USD dropped from $0.203 to $0.2028 as Wednesday’s sessions came to a close. The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves.
ETH/USD trends near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band
ETH/USD went up from $237.65 to $242.16 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. The price is trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, as the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
IOT/USD outperforms Bitcoin, spikes above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
IOTA is towering above major cryptocurrencies in the market following a 1.7% growth on the day compared to Bitcoin’s 0.08% gain. Other cryptoassets such as Ethereum and Ripple have ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.