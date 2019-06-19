BTC/USD managed to settle above $9,300 amid steady recovery on Thursday.

The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls at $9,550.

Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering at $9,300, off the intraday high of $9,364. The first digital currency is range-bound with bullish bias during early Asian hours; however, the recovery may gain traction once the European session kicks in.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a few technical levels clustered around the current price, which means that the coin is likely to oscillate in a tight range in the short run. Meanwhile, the upside looks like the path of least resistance.

Resistance levels

$9,350-$9,380 - the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band, the highest level of the previous hour, the highest level of the previous 4-hour interval.

$9,550 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2.

$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1.

Support levels

$9,200 - middle lines of 1-hour and 4-hour Bollinger Bands, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily.

$9,100 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the highest level of the previous month, Pivot Point 1-day, Support 1,

$8,750 - SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour.

