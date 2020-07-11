Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD calm in readiness for explosion to $10,000

- Bitcoin price is stuck in consolidation with support at $9,000 and resistance at $9,400.
- The prevailing technical picture is likely to remain drab as buying and selling pressure cancel out.
- The tight Bitcoin market could erupt in high volatility sending the price above $10,000.
Bitcoin is still stuck in consolidation during the weekend session on Saturday. An attempt was made in the course of the Asian session to push BTC towards the range limit at $9,400 but the momentum lost steam at $9,302.
BTC/USD has adjusted to $9,278 (prevailing market value). Meanwhile, the existing trend is bullish which places the bulls in the driver seat. Unfortunately, the shrinking volatility could continue to limit the bulls despite the effort to break barriers at $9,300 and $9,400 respectively.
Technically, Bitcoin will hold onto the ongoing sideways action a while longer. There is literally no signal from the RSI of an impending downward or upward movement. In other words, buying pressure and selling pressure is currently canceling out.
The RSI is horizontal at the average and is likely to remain in the same position longer. With the MACD holding above the midline, it means that further losses are unlikely. Moreover, the gap made by the 50 SMA above the 100 SMA puts the bulls slightly in control.
As the market continues to squeeze, volatility is bound to return to the market. A break above $9,500 (weekly hurdle) would most likely allow gains to close in on the coveted $10,000. Some altcoins such as Ripple, Tezos, Chainlink and Cardano have already woken up from slumber and are intentional in making gains above the yearly highs traded in February.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
The cryptocurrency market reaches the end of the week with widespread declines in the crypto market. The week has been dominated by a boiling Altcoin segment that has set very significant rises.
BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.
ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk
Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and hit $0.1102 on Friday. The coin has lost 20% from the peak of $0.1386 reached on July 8. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1120, down 9% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion
Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.