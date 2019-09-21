Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face strong lines of resistance - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day and done down to $10,161.

Daily Confluence Detector shows that BTC/USD has one strong support line at $10,050.

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Saturday, following a bearish Friday. Since yesterday, the price of the asset has gone down from $10,271.70 to $10,161. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price had dropped to $10,087, where it found support and jumped up to $10,170. Since then, the bears have corrected the price to $10,161.

BTC/USD daily chart

The daily confluence detector shows three resistance levels at $10,225, $10,445 and $10,500. $10,225 has the 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 50 and 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $10,445 has the 1-day Pivot Point resistance 2, while $10,500 has the 1-week Pivot Point resistance 1 and SMA 50.

The $10,050 support line has the 1-day Previous Low and 1-day Pivot Point support 1.

