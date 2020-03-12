Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls don’t face any strong resistance levels on path back to $8,000 - Confluence Detector

Strong resistance level lies at $8,145.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $8,000-level. The price of the asset dropped from $7,938 to $7,872.55 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are no resistance levels of note on the path back to $8,000. A strong level lies at $8,145, which has the SMA 5 and one-week Pivot Point support-two.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $7,800 and $7,845. $7,800 has the one-month Pivot Point support-one, while $7,845 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

