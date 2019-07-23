Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears barricading $10,000 level – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD upside is strongly limited by the concentration of sellers at $10,000.
- Bitcoin price is in danger of sliding to $9,000 as long as it stays under $10,000.
Bitcoin depreciated in value significantly on Tuesday as bulls scattered for failing to defend $10,000 support. Bitcoin price dived under $10,000 forming a low at $9,862. The upside is strongly limited by the concentration of sellers at $10,000. Besides, the building bearish momentum continues to risk $9,800 immediate support who breach is likely to open Bitcoin to massive declines towards $9,000.
BTC/USD 1-h chart
According to confluence levels, initial resistance lies at $10,054. However, it good to know that resistance is a zone rather than a line. The indicators that converge at this zone include the previous high 15-mins, SMA 10 15-mins, Bollinger Band 15-mins, SMA 5 1-h and the 38.2% Fib retracement 1-W among others. Between $10,054 and the strongest resistance at $10,363, there exist slightly weaker resistance levels that Bitcoin will be able to sail through with momentum of the break above $10,000. Other hurdles to the upside lie at $10,775 and $10,084 as per the confluence tool.
Support levels are scarce with the initial target at $9,951 (buyer congestion area) hosting indicators like SMA 5 15-mins, previous low 1-h, BB 1-h lower, previous low 4-h, Fib 61.8 1-M, previous low 15-mins, and the Bollinger Band 15-mins lower. If Bitcoin clears this level, there is a chance that it could spiral to $9,000 and even extend the lows towards $8,800 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
