Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650

- BTC/USD stays range-bound between $50,300 and $51,650 off-late.
- Sustained trading above weekly support line, 200-bar SMA favor bulls amid upbeat MACD.
- Ascending trend line from late-January adds to the upside barriers.
Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. The BTC/USD optimism can also take clues from the bullish MACD signals to direct bulls towards a fresh high above $58,355.
However, a two-week-old horizontal area guards the quote’s immediate upside below $52,650.
Hence, BTC/USD bulls need to cross the immediate hurdle to justify their hold on the e-currency.
In doing so, an upward sloping resistance line from January 27, currently around $54,800, can offer a breathing space during the quote’s upside.
Meanwhile, pullback moves shouldn’t be considered serious if staying above the immediate support line, at $48,860 now, a break of which will recall the BTC/USD sellers targeting a 200-bar SMA level of $45,480.
In a case where the BTC/USD bears dominate past-$45,480, tops marked during the early February and late January, respectively around $41,000 and $38,650, will be the key to watch.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|50837.65
|Today Daily Change
|2344.93
|Today Daily Change %
|4.84%
|Today daily open
|48492.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49867.36
|Daily SMA50
|41623.26
|Daily SMA100
|33007.1
|Daily SMA200
|22707.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|50241.37
|Previous Daily Low
|47079.31
|Previous Weekly High
|58355.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|44149.17
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48287.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|49033.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46967.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45442.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43805.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50129.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51766.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53291.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
