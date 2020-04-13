- Bitcoin price is weak less than a month to the 2020 halving.
- Peter Brandt, a renowned Bitcoin bull turns bearish as Bitcoin delays pre-halving rally.
Bitcoin is just several weeks from the mining reward halving event. However, the price action is drab and investors seem to unbothered by the usually highly anticipated even. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $6,705 after suffering a 2.92% loss on the day. The largest cryptocurrency has also retreated from last week’s highs above $7,500. According to the price analysis published earlier on Monday, the path of least resistance is downwards while bears target $6,000 in the near term.
Anton Lucian, Beincrypto analyst, reckons that Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index “is at historically low levels – meaning it is exceptionally oversold before its next halving in May.” It is apparent that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has shift attention from both digital and financial markets to cushioning the world against a recession. Amidst all the financial mayhem, BTC’s RSI continues to fall. The same sentiments were also shared by PlanB (@100 trillionUSD), a trader and Bitcoin evangelist; while the chart below shows Bitcoin close to its local bottom, the prevailing macroeconomic factors introduce uncertainty as to whether there will a pre-halving rally.
Another Bitcoin proponent, Peter Brandt is also coming up bearish ahead of the May halving. In a tweet, which has been deleted, Brandt said that Bitcoin has a reason to rally now and if it fails to explode, then a rally is a pipe dream. He also posted a bearish chart that shows Bitcoin price has broken key support and gearing up for a bearish ‘head and shoulders pattern.”
“There is an old adage in trading.
Markets that won’t rally when they have all the reasons to rally are markets that can’t rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears strike back, as weekend attempt to take BTC above $7,000 fails
BTC/USD is hovering above $6,700. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $6,570, however, it is still over 3% down from the start of the day and 1% down on a day-to-day basis.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD enters into consolidation above $150
Ethereum price is trading at $153 on Easter Monday. The Asian session has been characterized by increased selling pressure. ETH/USD has thinned by 3.3% on the day from an opening value of $158.81.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: A consolidative phase before the bears return
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, continues to trade range bounce around 0.6850 heading into the weekly closing. Ethereum and Ripple also keep their recent trading range amid quiet Easter trading. Ripple, however, outperforms ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.