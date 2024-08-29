- US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of $105.3 million on Wednesday, posting a second consecutive day of outflows.
- On-chain data picture a bearish outlook for Bitcoin as its exchange funding rates are negative.
- French authorities grant bail to Telegram founder Pavel Durov at $5.5 million, supporting crypto market sentiment.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price recovers from Wednesday's losses and trades higher by 2.3% at $60,320 at the time of writing on Thursday. However, the recovery could be short-lived as on-chain metrics project a negative outlook, as shown by negative exchange funding rates. At the same time, US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted their second consecutive day of outflows on Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin ETFs post second consecutive day of outflow
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered a second consecutive day of outflow this week, of $105.3 million on Wednesday, according to Coinglass data. As a result, BTC declined by 0.64% on Wednesday and also made a low below $58,000. If this trend continues, Bitcoin's price could decline further, as ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $46.02 billion, a figure that has been declining since late July.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin ETF AUM chart
- According to NBC News, reports surfaced that Paris prosecutors have officially charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov. On Wednesday, French judges set his bail at €5 million ($5.5 million). Under the bail conditions, Durov must remain in France, although prosecutors claim he has "nothing to hide."
Pavel Durov, the CEO and co-founder of Telegram's news and messaging app, was taken into custody last weekend at Le Bourget airport and appeared before a judge on Wednesday. French authorities accuse him of enabling criminal gangs to traffic drugs, commit fraud, distribute child pornography, and engage in money laundering, all through Telegram. The bail event has caused some relief in the crypto community as Durov is an influential figure in the crypto space.
- CryptoQuant's funding rates chart is a crucial indicator for gauging futures market sentiment. Bitcoin’s one currently stands at -0.002, indicating aggressive short selling and the liquidation of long positions. With funding rates now negative, reflecting bearish sentiment and short seller dominance, it shows that short traders are willing to pay long traders, suggesting a bearish sentiment for Bitcoin in the market.
Bitcoin Funding Rates chart
- According to Lookonchain data, a whale bought 1,000 BTC worth $59.65 million from the Binance exchange on Thursday. This whale wallet currently holds 7,559 BTC worth $450 million.
A whale bought 1,000 $BTC($59.65M) from the bottom 55 minutes ago and currently holds 7,559 $BTC($450M)!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 29, 2024
This whale sold 7,790 $BTC($468.3M) between Jun 27 and Jul 8 before.
Address:
3G98jSULfhrES1J9HKfZdDjXx1sTNvHkhN pic.twitter.com/JPjSOHUm83
Technical analysis: BTC is poised for down leg
Bitcoin price was rejected around the daily resistance level at $65,379 on Sunday, declining by 8% in the next three days. On Thursday, it recovers slightly by 2.3% at $60,320 at the time of writing.
If BTC continues to decline and closes below the $58,783 level, it could fall further by 4.5% to retest its daily support at $56,002.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has slipped below its neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is on its way to close below its neutral level of zero. When both indicators trade below their neutral levels, it suggests a weak momentum and an impending bearish trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, suppose Bitcoin's price finds support at around $58,783 and closes above $62,042, its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August). In that case, the bearish thesis will be invalidated. BTC could rise by 5.5% to revisit its daily resistance level at $65,379.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu rallies 30% since August low as on-chain data points to further gains ahead
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has observed a large spike in traders realizing losses on Thursday, on-chain data shows, even as SHIB has rallied 30% since the August 5 low of $0.00001078.
Ethereum: Rebound on the long road to sunset
The cryptocurrency market remained in the same position as the day before, with a capitalisation of $2.09 trillion (+0.07% in 24 hours). Bitcoin's price stabilised after the crash, with Solana losing 3% and Ethereum recovering 2% over the same period.
Bitcoin Cash price is poised for a decline if it breaks below the key support level
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has faced multiple rejections by the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of around $350.2. This week, it experienced a 9% decline to trade at $324.2 on Thursday.
TON rallies following Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's release from custody
Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder, was released on Wednesday from French custody after four days. The release was on several terms, including that Durov does not leave the country.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.