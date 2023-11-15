Bitcoin price nearly crashes below $35,000 as stock markets add $739 billion in a few hours

- Bitcoin price, trading at $35,530 at the moment, is at the cusp of losing a critical support level.
- The rally that took place after the recent release of US CPI data resulted in the correction of the crypto market.
- At the same time, the stock markets managed to add over $700 billion in the span of a few hours.
Bitcoin price, at the time of writing, is witnessing an uptrend flip for the first time in a month on the daily chart. The credit for this goes to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of October. The crypto market, however, did not see eye to eye.
The US stock market firms up
In the span of just a couple of hours, the stock markets in the United States noted inflows exceeding $700 billion. The inflation data noted the CPI for the month of October rising by 3.2% from year to year against the market forecast of 3.3%, changing from 3.7% in the last month.
Heatmap shows that nearly all the major stocks saw growth in the last couple of hours, including the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Meta, Amazon and more. The consequent inflows exceeded $739 billion.
Stock markets’ heatmap
Interestingly, the stock markets presently share a rather positive correlation with Bitcoin. The S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 indices, at the time of writing, have a correlation of 0.25 and 0.33, respectively.
Bitcoin correlation to stock markets
While this does not ascertain an increase, it suggests that the impact of the broader market on the crypto space may not be as intense as expected. Most of the inflows in the stock market were irrespective of the crypto space, but that did not prevent investors from likely selling every now and then.
Nevertheless, Bitcoin price is barely recovering at the time of writing, suggesting a potential flip in the trend.
Bitcoin price correction could begin
Bitcoin price is trading at $35,536 at the moment, officially confirming a correction in the trend from upwards to downwards. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) noted the bars on the histogram extending below the zero line as well as the MACD line moving below the signal line to mark a bearish crossover officially. The rising bearishness resulted in the altcoin nearly falling below $35,500 before recovering back above the crucial support level.
This recovery, however, may not be sustained in the coming trading sessions, which could see BTC falling in value. The next major support level is the local support line at $33,901, which would result in the Bitcoin price falling to $31,507.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
But if the broader market cues manage to flush the crypto space with optimism, BTC could bounce off the $33,901 support level to prevent a crash. Reclaiming $35,000 as support would further invalidate the bearish thesis, pushing the cryptocurrency above $35,500 and towards $40,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin price is witnessing an uptrend flip for the first time in a month on the daily chart. The credit for this goes to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of October, surpassing expectations. The crypto market, however, did not see eye to eye.
Enjin Coin price works out a 20% recovery amid mounting bullish metrics for ENJ
Enjin coin (ENJ) price has been on a steep downtrend following a rejection from the $0.3277 resistance level, a key hurdle that capped the upside potential of the cryptocurrency. However, the tables seem to have turned, with on-chain metrics showing the bulls are actively taking over.
AVAX price recovers slightly after 15% crash but remains stuck in 15-month consolidation
AVAX price was among the top performers during the recent bull run, but like every altcoin, Avalanche’s native token is also witnessing corrections and decline. Although this may seem like a one-time, isolated event, the chances are that a dip in value is right around the corner.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Next 3 days could be interesting for BTC as Nov 17 draws
Bitcoin could fall 5%, or not, depending on what the US SEC decides to do in the next three days. Whether it will be a yay or nay in regard to the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be the determining factor as the detailed eight-day window closes fast.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.