- Bitcoin price is presently trading at $37,765, marking higher highs for the past two weeks.
- The bearish divergence visible on the chart suggests that BTC might witness a steep dropoff soon.
- Whales are still accumulating as their profits have not grown enough to induce a sell-off yet, giving Bitcoin a price a while before it crashes.
Bitcoin price banked on the hype surrounding the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this month. The cryptocurrency increased, but as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed the approval, the bullish momentum lost strength. However, with some support from whales, BTC still rallied; however, looking at the signs, this rally is about to be heavily reversed.
Bitcoin price to see red
Bitcoin price trading at $37,765 increased considerably over the past month. The biggest driving factor was the potential of spot BTC ETFs being approved, which has now been delayed. Looking at the price, it may seem like the consistent rise might continue regardless, and BTC could breach $40,000, but the truth is a bit different.
While Bitcoin price is forming higher highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is observing lower lows. Generally, the divergence formed by this movement is known as bearish divergence since the bullish momentum that was supporting the price rise is now gone.
Consequently, the empty rally will eventually halt, and to compensate for the lack of bullishness, BTC will correct it, authenticating the bearish divergence.
This could result in Bitcoin price crashing to test the support lines at $36,833 and $33,901. The chances of a fall to $31,507 are high, but losing this line would result in BTC falling to the crucial psychological support level of $30,000. This could restart BTC accumulation and push the price back up.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
However, if the bullishness does not wane and investors attempt to pump the price again, BTC could rise further and invalidate the bearish thesis by charting a rise to $38,000 and beyond.
Bitcoin still has some time before a crash
The bearish divergence would be confirmed once the price falls, but the chances of that happening immediately are not very high. Looking at the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, one can note that, at the moment, the indicator is at 3.4%.
Since the indicator is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors who purchase an asset, the 30-day MVRV ratio measures the average profit/loss of investors who purchased an asset in the past month.
This means that investors who purchased BTC in the past month are sitting at 3.4% profit. This amount is not enough to induce profit booking, which would cause a sell-off at the hands of the investors.
Investors are likely to sell their holdings to realize profits when MVRV hits 6.7% to 16.8%. BTC has undergone major corrections when this happened; hence, this area is termed a danger zone.
Bitcoin MVRV ratio
Furthermore, the whale addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 BTC are still accumulating, adding nearly 60,000 BTC in the past week. This $2.26 billion worth of purchase has brought their total holding to 4.73 million BTC.
Bitcoin whale holding
Thus until the profits hit the saturation level and investors are convinced selling for profit is the better option, Bitcoin price has time. After that, a decline is inevitable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) price, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval.
FTT rallies 25% as it benefits from FTX revival hopes, Binance saga
FTT price climbed 25% in the past week, amidst hopes of FTX2.0 and the events that led to Binance’s settlement. FTX exchange’s native token started a second rally after news of Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with the DoJ.
Investors lose $2.7 million as multiple on-chain projects rug pull
PeckShield, a blockchain security firm has reported rug pulls in 13 cryptocurrency assets. Exploiters have swapped $2.7 million worth of rug pulled tokens for wrapped Ether and wrapped BNB.
Bitcoin: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.