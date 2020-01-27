Bitcoin (BTC) plans to move higher and further squeeze bears in the short term, several price indicators suggest.
As the week begins, a group of measurements — some surprisingly accurate historically — are combining to make traders firmly bullish on BTC.
Guppy repeats April 2019 bull signal
Leading the positive signs is a useful but somewhat forgotten indicator dubbed the Guppy. This is a collection of exponential moving averages which has flashed green on the daily chart for the first time in around 300 days.
The interval is significant — the last flip from red to green for Guppy was on April 9, 2019, coinciding with Bitcoin’s rapid rise to highs of $13,800.
Before that, Guppy also turned bullish on Jan. 14, 2018, when Bitcoin briefly rose above $9,000 on the way down from the all-time high a month earlier.
Bitcoin’s Guppy indicator bull and bear phases. Source: Hsaka/ Twitter
Puell Multiple: Mined Bitcoins almost cost too little
A second sign that bullish momentum is building for Bitcoin lies in the so-called Puell Multiple.
Used to identify the cryptocurrency’s price cycles, the tool allows traders to tell from a miner’s perspective when the value of newly-mined Bitcoins is historically too high or too low.
Puell spiked during the 2017 highs, bottoming a year later in January 2019 when BTC/USD traded at under $4,000.
At present, the indicator suggests Bitcoin is significantly closer to the “too low” area than its lifetime highs.
Bitcoin Puell Multiple with peaks and troughs highlighted. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter
$8K flips from resistance to support
Zooming in, steady enthusiasm is already creeping into traders’ forecasts once again. For regular Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, current action means $8,000 has now formed a fresh support level.
BTC/USD has gained around 3.8% since Friday, having bounced off local lows around $8,200.
“Nice breakthrough of $8,600 level and we're back in the range. This means that the $8,000-8,100 level has now flipped as support,” he summarized in a Twitter update on Jan. 27.
Van de Poppe continued:
“Eyeing to see a retest of $8,500. Holding that and we can aim for $8,900.”
Mayer Multiple hints at a firm buying opportunity
A classic guidance signal for Bitcoin comes in the form of the Mayer Multiple, which is also firmly supportive of Bitcoin as a buying opportunity this week.
The brainchild of Proof of Keys organizer, Trace Mayer, the Mayer Multiple divines to what extent it is profitable to buy Bitcoin at a particular time.
To arrive at its conclusions, it uses the current Bitcoin price versus its 200-day moving average. When the multiple is below 2.4, Mayer says, long-term Bitcoin buys saw “the best long-term results.”
The current multiple is 0.97 and has been higher 63% of the time since Bitcoin was created eleven years ago.
Bitcoin Mayer Multiple with 2.4 boundary highlighted. Source: Mayermultiple.info
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Dash Monday fireworks
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the green on Monday apart from Ethereum and Ripple, which are posting losses of 0.39% and 1.21%, respectively. Bitcoin recovering massively from levels around $8,200 to highs close to $8,700.
Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack
Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing.
ETC/USD 5% rally retests $10 resistance on Monday
Ethereum Classic’s over 5% bull-rally on Monday dwarfs Bitcoin’s 0.42% rise, besides the other top three cryptos, Ethereum and Ripple are still grappling with losses. This bullish action commenced over the weekend and seems unstoppable towards the critical level at $10.
Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...