- US spot Bitcoin ETFs records inflows totaling $422.50 million on Tuesday, the largest since June 6.
- As reported by Tree News, Kraken notified Mt. Gox creditors that it had received its share of the funds.
- On-chain data MVRV Z-Score shows that BTC is undervalued, suggesting a bullish move ahead.
- Hermetica, a Bitcoin DeFi protocol, launched its BTC-backed USDH on Bitcoin's L1 using the Runes protocol.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly up at the time of writing on Wednesday, rising by 0.14% at $65,158 after closing above the daily resistance level of $64,913 the day before. On-chain data indicates that BTC is undervalued, and US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows totaling $422.50 million on Tuesday. According to Tree News, Kraken notified Mt. Gox creditors that it had received its share of the funds, while Hermetica, a Bitcoin DeFi protocol, launched its BTC-backed USDH on Bitcoin's L1 using the Runes protocol.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin price holds the $65,000 level as US Spot ETFs recorded a $422.50 million inflow
- According to Arkham Intelligence, Mt. Gox likely transferred 48,641 BTC, equivalent to $3.10 billion, to Kraken Exchange, prompting a minor bearish response in the market and resulting in a slight decline in cryptocurrency prices. Subsequently, Kraken notified Mt. Gox creditors that it had received its share of the Mt. Gox funds, as reported by Tree News. As of this morning, the remaining BTC transferred amounts to 43,114 BTC, valued at $2.74 billion, which is still under the control of the Mt. Gox trustee.
UPDATE ON MT GOX MOVEMENTS— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) July 16, 2024
We believe that 3JQieEzccKjFS34oW8KZSGBDndiH1YyFrE is most likely associated with Kraken, one of the exchanges involved in repaying Mt. Gox creditors.
This address received 48,641 BTC ($3.10B) from Mt. Gox this morning, which remains unspent.
The… https://t.co/FfFQcI9Xvr pic.twitter.com/4T3tuC3CSM
- According to Coinglass Bitcoin Spot ETF data, Tuesday saw inflows totaling $422.50 million, with Blackrock's ETF (IBIT) adding 4,020 BTC valued at $260.20 million. This marks the second day in a row of inflows this week and the largest since June 6. Monitoring these ETFs' net inflow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $52.39 billion.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow (USD) chart
- Hermetica, a Bitcoin-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has introduced its BTC-backed synthetic dollar, USDH, on Bitcoin's layer one (L1) using the Runes protocol. The initiative includes future scaling efforts through layer two (L2) solutions like Stacks to enhance Bitcoin-native DeFi operations. This development offers Bitcoin users alternatives that reduce reliance on centralized exchanges and fiat-backed stablecoins across other blockchain networks.
Hermetica x @LiquidiumFi $USDh is now live on Liquidium.— Hermetica (@HermeticaFi) July 17, 2024
Borrow $BTC against USDh collateral, earn Hermetica & Liquidium points. pic.twitter.com/HfAxhjgzAU
- According to CryptoQuant, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Z-Score provides insights into whether the market is overvalued or undervalued. Historically, MVRV Z-Score around -0.5 has often resulted in significant returns, with the metric peaking at 0.8. When combined with the 365-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the MVRV Z-Score acts as both support and resistance.
- Currently, the MVRV Z-Score stands at 0.05, finding support from the 365-day SMA indicator. This suggests a potential market bottom and continuation of the bullish trend. This upward movement could persist until it reaches overbought territory, potentially reaching the cyclical peak in the red zone.
Bitcoin MVRV Ration Z-score chart
Technical analysis: BTC price looks promising
Bitcoin price surged above a descending trendline on Sunday, marking a 7% rally over the following two days and achieving a close above the daily resistance level of $64,913 by Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC is trading slightly up by 0.14% at $65,158. Such a strong upward momentum often precedes a retracement, presenting a potential buying opportunity for investors on the sidelines.
Sideline buyers seeking opportunities can consider positions between $59,200 and $57,800, where the previously broken trendline resistance now serves as support. However, should BTC sustain its bullish momentum, it may advance by 3% from its current trading price of $65,158 to test the weekly resistance of around $67,209.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently above the neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (A.O.) has also flipped above its neutral level of zero. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bullish dominance.
Furthermore, surpassing the $67,209 level could allow an additional 7% rise to retest its daily high of $71,997 from June 7.
BTC/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if BTC closes below $56,405 and forms a lower low in the daily timeframe, it may signal persistent bearish sentiment. This scenario could trigger a 7.5% decline in Bitcoin's price, targeting its daily support at $52,266.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin's recent lag provides opportunity for investors to ride potential 40% rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 1% on Tuesday, as a recent analysis shows that its price is following similar patterns to top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
Ethereum set for new all-time high: Peter Brandt, Bitwise
Ethereum is up nearly 2% on Tuesday following predictions from Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan that ETH ETFs could help push ETH to a new all-time high above $5,000. Other predictions also align with Hougan's position.
Worldcoin rallies over 36% after announcing token unlock extension
Worldcoin announced the extension of WLD token unlocks for team members and investors from three to five years. Investors raised concerns about the rising supply of WLD, speculating a possible price manipulation. WLD is up more than 36% following the announcement.
Meme coins rally amidst Ethereum ETF approval hype, PEPE extends gains by 10%
PEPE, a meme coin built on Ethereum, and based on a popular frog-themed meme has rallied in double digits on Tuesday. As crypto market participants await the SEC’s approval of a Spot Ethereum ETF, meme coins have started recovering from their decline.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.