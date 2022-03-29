- Bitcoin price has a strong Fibonacci level between the $52,000 and $53,500 zone
- BTC price is consolidating above the parallel trend channel at $47,500
- A break below $44,500 will invalidate this thesis
Bitcoin price could continue higher as multiple Fibonacci projection tools are lining up with a $52,000 target zone. The current consolidation above a breached parallel channel also suggests bullish strength in the market.
Bitcoin price rally could still be underway
Bitcoin price has put on quite a show lately as investors saw prices soar to $48,200 at the start of the week. BTC price is currently consolidating at $47,500 and showing little to no evidence of a change in the trend. The Bitcoin price has a few bullish confluence signals to note. For one, a Fibonacci projection tool from the swing low at $37,500 to the swing high that breached the parallel trend at $45,000 suggests a 1 to 1 Fibonacci level could land Bitcoin price somewhere between $52,000 and $53,000.
This week, BTC price closed above a daily trend channel, printing a bullish engulfing candle at $46,900. A second Fibonacci level measuring the move projects a 2.618 Fibonacci level at $53,700. Scenarios like this are commonly referred to as Fibonacci Clusters, where significant Fib levels point to the same target zone despite different starting points.
It is also worth noting that the Bitcoin price is still hovering above the breached parallel channel at $47,500. This scenario warrants the idea of a potential continuation of the uptrend.
BTC/USD 8-Hour Chart
Still, the Bitcoin price could end up fooling the world yet again. Traders who missed out on last week’s trade setups should consider waiting for a bullish break above the current consolidation zone at $48,200. A close above $48,200 could send BTC price into the next target at $50,000 and $52,000, resulting in a 12% increase in price.
The invalidation level for this bullish thesis will dip into the 21 Exponential Moving Average on the 8-hour chart, which is currently resting at $44,000. Should this happen, prices will likely retest the parallel trend channel as resistance and subsequently send the BTC price back to the $41,800 zone, resulting in a 12% decrease in price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
